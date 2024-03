29th February 2024

More paperwork today and an unusual occurrence of a heron landing on our hedge and then remaining in the back garden for over an hour, preening on top of the garage and next doors extension whilst being mobbed by crows.



I was on tea and coffee duty in the evening at my photo club - again. At least I get a free cup. Todays photo is the light in the porch of St Lukes which I noticed whilst I was helping to lock up - it needs a bit of a dust!!