13th March 2024 by emmadurnford
72 / 365

13th March 2024

I was flat out today creating and sending personalised email invitations to guests for our exhibition private view in about 5 weeks. It is getting busy with all the task needed to be completed, of which I seem to have the lions share.

It was over to Richmond again for the second card count in three weeks. I have tried emailed many times and telephoning but still no approval of a restock. Since I counted last time, sales have continued and the spinner is almost empty on one fascia with only 5 cards out of a potential 80 left. What really rubs salt in the wound is the fact that despite not being able to locate two of my designs which were taken off the spinner last October, somehow around thirty cards which are nothing to do with me, have been put out in my spinner. I drafted an email which I’ll send first thing tomorrow in an attempt to kick the manager into ‘touch’ and respond.
Emma Durnford

