100 - Seasonal Hydrants

My seasonal hydrant idea started when I discovered a hydrant in the middle of Bull Creek one summer in Austin, TX. It seemed kind of funny to have a hydrant in the water, but it ended up making sense one summer as we had lots of fires all around and Bull Creek is right by a greenbelt. Later that spring, I discovered another hydrant buried up to its elbows in wildflowers. Then that fall, I spotted another right by some fall foliage!



But winter...snow is so elusive in Texas, so it took me EIGHT years to get a proper winter hydrant picture to complete the set! I got a lame one a few years back, but there was barely anything on the ground and nothing stuck to the hydrant. So when we had our great snow a few weeks ago, I managed to get my final snap and am excited that the series is now complete!