Previous
Next
149 - Green Things by emrob
150 / 365

149 - Green Things

For being my favorite color, there was a shocking lack of green things in my house! I may or may not have had to go buy the Mike and Ikes. lol.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Amanda R.

@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mallory ace
This is fabulous! I am equally fascinated by the composition, color coordination and the specific items you come up with. :)
March 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise