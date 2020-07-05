Previous
Next
Nicely restored by etienne
309 / 365

Nicely restored

These three attached farm workers houses along a backcountry road have been beautifully restored and modernized as one single country house after the previous owners died ten years ago. Until then, the floor was still a dirt floor, that was swept clean several times a day. The door was kept open at daytime all year long to provide light and air circulation. The only source of heating was provided at night by a firewood in the chimney. It was small, dark and uncomfortable, but perfectly clean, ventilated and well maintained. The previous owners looked like gentle relics from an old time. They were obviously not rich, but well dressed and smiling. They seemed to live happy and they got very old here.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
84% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monique ace
Lovely setting accompanied by a wonderful description ☺️
July 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise