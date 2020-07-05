Nicely restored

These three attached farm workers houses along a backcountry road have been beautifully restored and modernized as one single country house after the previous owners died ten years ago. Until then, the floor was still a dirt floor, that was swept clean several times a day. The door was kept open at daytime all year long to provide light and air circulation. The only source of heating was provided at night by a firewood in the chimney. It was small, dark and uncomfortable, but perfectly clean, ventilated and well maintained. The previous owners looked like gentle relics from an old time. They were obviously not rich, but well dressed and smiling. They seemed to live happy and they got very old here.