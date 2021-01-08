Previous
Next
Hospital buildings (3) - What is it ? by etienne
351 / 365

Hospital buildings (3) - What is it ?

Just for the fun of surprizing you, I have a bit transformed this graphical image 😉. How quick can you guess what it is ?
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monica
Outside stairs?
January 8th, 2021  
Lesley Wright ace
Fire escape. Very clever
January 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise