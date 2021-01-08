Sign up
Previous
Next
351 / 365
Hospital buildings (3) - What is it ?
Just for the fun of surprizing you, I have a bit transformed this graphical image 😉. How quick can you guess what it is ?
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
2
0
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
1198
photos
94
followers
69
following
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
348
608
349
609
350
610
351
611
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Alternates-1
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
13th November 2020 12:33pm
Monica
Outside stairs?
January 8th, 2021
Lesley Wright
ace
Fire escape. Very clever
January 8th, 2021
