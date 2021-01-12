Sign up
Frosty morning in the marsh (2)
The meadows in this shot have been created in order to control the reed vegetation in the marsh with cows and poneys. The creek is only 1 km long, i.e. the distance between the originating pond and the sea.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
