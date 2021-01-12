Previous
Frosty morning in the marsh (2) by etienne
355 / 365

Frosty morning in the marsh (2)

The meadows in this shot have been created in order to control the reed vegetation in the marsh with cows and poneys. The creek is only 1 km long, i.e. the distance between the originating pond and the sea.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
