Along River Road by eudora
Along River Road

River Road in Louisiana follows the Mississippi River along its winding course. On one side of the two-lane road is the levee and on the other, small communities, chemical plants and isolated homes like this one.

A week before we were ordered by the governor of Louisiana to stay at home, I had to drive to New Orleans. On the way home, I took the longer, slower route along River Road, a drive that I love. My husband prefers the interstate, but he was not with me, so I had time to stop and take pictures. Much of my March project is photos taken that one day.

Other projects I planned in March will have to wait--trips to Bayou Lafourche to shoot shrimp boats and to the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans to photograph the home of Fats Domino.
Diane Owens

