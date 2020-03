The dining room is too small and the roof is sagging

What do you do while sheltering in place? Sort old photos, of course. Twelve years ago I was cleaning out my attic and brought down my old dollhouse, an antique from the 1940's. The cats loved exploring it for a couple of days, and then I donated it.



Hope everyone is healthy and finding ways to pass the time!



BTW this was taken with my first digital camera, a Nikon Coolpix P4. It had 8 megapixels, a short battery life and I loved it!