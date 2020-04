Neighborhood Stations of the Cross

Ours is a neighborhood of walkers. Mindful of keeping a distance from others, people have continued to walk their dogs and stroll with their children. Since there were no church services this year on Good Friday, some residents organized a walk- or drive-by Stations of the Cross. Maps were posted online. Residents created their own displays, so each one was different. A rather amazing example of faith and community, though some people wondered how appropriate this was during a pandemic.