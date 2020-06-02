Sign up
Our greatest treasure
"Our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future." Nelson Mandela
But in my community, and I fear many others as well, so many of our children, our treasures, are lost--to poverty, violence, poor education, poor health care. . . .
2nd Jun 20
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
