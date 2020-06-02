Previous
Our greatest treasure by eudora
Photo 2387

Our greatest treasure

"Our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future." Nelson Mandela

But in my community, and I fear many others as well, so many of our children, our treasures, are lost--to poverty, violence, poor education, poor health care. . . .
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Diane Owens

@eudora
