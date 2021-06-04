Good news and not-so-good

As best I can figure, this building in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans was once St. Maurice Catholic School. The sign over the door identifies it as the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Middle School for Science and Technology, a public school which opened in the building in 1995 but closed in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina. The building sits vacant.



The good news is that the Dr. King Charter School now has beautiful new buildings. Not so good? The students' test scores. Sigh. I just wish all students had the chance at a good education!