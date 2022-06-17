Sign up
Photo 2843
Goodbye, Baxter
Today we said goodbye to our sweet old cat Baxter. This photo of him was among the first I posted to 365 when I first joined in 2011.
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
1
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3344
photos
34
followers
47
following
778% complete
2836
2837
2838
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
392
393
394
2841
2842
395
396
2843
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-7
Taken
3rd January 2011 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
I am! I’m so sorry I know how much she meant to you
This is a stunning photo him and a great memorial
June 18th, 2022
