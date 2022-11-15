Previous
Next
The lumber baron's house by eudora
Photo 2920

The lumber baron's house

Built in 1885 by lumber baron William Theodore Jay, the house used to be open to the public but is now closed due to hurricane damage.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
800% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely old place and perspective
November 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise