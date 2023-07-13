Previous
Not exactly The Shawshank Redemption by eudora
Not exactly The Shawshank Redemption

My cat Commander looks like he's in a prison cell, but actually he's just taking a nap by our storage shed.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Diane

@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
katy ace
LOL Solitary confinement?! spectacular composition in B&W Diane
July 14th, 2023  
