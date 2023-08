Leo's Roller Rink

Built in the late 1940's, this was one of three skating rinks owned by the same family, including an ice skating rink a few miles away. Imagine how exciting it was for people to ice skate in Louisiana! The family was great, often opening the skating rink free of charge for the school one of my sons attended. IDK how long this one has been closed. The others are gone.



Edited in Analog Efex Pro.