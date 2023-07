My Y is closing!

We swimmers knew it was coming, and now it's here. The YMCA is tearing down and rebuilding our branch, so both indoor and outdoor pools will close next week. We compare notes about the other branches and discuss where we plan to swim. This Y holds many memories: it was home to my kids' swim teams and where I took my youngest to water babies classes (he hated them but learned to swim just fine a couple of years later in his own time.)