"Down with the vegetable elites/In community with the soil."

One of two Community Fridges in the Midcity area of Baton Rouge. The girl's shirt reads "Fierce." I should have been content with that, but I had to look up the quote. It's from the "Cannibalist Manifesto" and is about Brazilian art and/or culture. Unsure how it applies to homelessness and food insecurity, which is what I thought community fridges are about. What am I missing? And is that figure carrying a gun?



A sad commentary: I wanted to put some food in the community fridge. The parking area was difficult to access. I could have parked across the street but, according to my car, the outside temperature was 102F and there have been several random murders in the area during the last year. I shot this photo from my car. I plan to take some food and bottled water to the other location tomorrow during business hours when I feel safer. I'm troubled by what this experience says about my city, its violence and its poverty.