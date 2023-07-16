Previous
"Down with the vegetable elites/In community with the soil." by eudora
Photo 3066

"Down with the vegetable elites/In community with the soil."

One of two Community Fridges in the Midcity area of Baton Rouge. The girl's shirt reads "Fierce." I should have been content with that, but I had to look up the quote. It's from the "Cannibalist Manifesto" and is about Brazilian art and/or culture. Unsure how it applies to homelessness and food insecurity, which is what I thought community fridges are about. What am I missing? And is that figure carrying a gun?

A sad commentary: I wanted to put some food in the community fridge. The parking area was difficult to access. I could have parked across the street but, according to my car, the outside temperature was 102F and there have been several random murders in the area during the last year. I shot this photo from my car. I plan to take some food and bottled water to the other location tomorrow during business hours when I feel safer. I'm troubled by what this experience says about my city, its violence and its poverty.
16th July 2023

Diane

ace
@eudora
@eudora
840% complete

Lou Ann
For some reason that looks like a broom that he is carrying, to me. I’m sure there are many lovely areas in your city. It seems every city has areas that are unsafe. Hope tomorrow goes well!
July 17th, 2023  
katy
Like @louannwarren I thought it was a broom. Fascinating composition with the B&W poster and the colorful locker. It seems most cities today have areas like this so don't be discouraged that it is only in yours. FAV
July 17th, 2023  
