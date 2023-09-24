Previous
The Berenstain Bears Christmas Tree?
The Berenstain Bears Christmas Tree?

I've reluctantly decided to have this huge pine tree removed. My husband wanted to six years ago, but I love trees and convinced him it was no danger. Since then it's been damaged by lightning and I get more nervous each hurricane season. Tomorrow it goes. I feel like a murderer.

I was reminded of the Berenstain Bears who went into the woods (if I recall the story correctly) to cut down a Christmas tree only to realize how many animals lived there. There are no squirrels' nests in my tree this year. I hope no woodpeckers live in its cavity.
Diane

ace
@eudora
Dawn ace
Certainly would be a worry if close to your home Diane
September 25th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Too bad!
September 25th, 2023  
katy ace
It looks beautiful, especially when viewed on black.

I understand both of your feelings, one and not wanting to cut the tree down and two wanting to make sure your house is safe
September 25th, 2023  
