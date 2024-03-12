Sign up
Previous
Photo 3166
Chapel, J. Robert Neal estate
Houston, Texas
This French chapel, built in 1790, was moved to Houston in 2009. For the garden tour, it was decorated as if for a wedding.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
houston
,
chapel
,
riveroaksazaleatrail
