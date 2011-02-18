Sign up
Eudora Welty's house
Jackson, Mississippi gets a lot of bad press, well-deserved in many cases. But writer and photographer Eudora Welty lived there most of her life and her house is open to the public.
18th February 2011
18th Feb 11
Diane
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Challenges and Extras
Taken
11th November 2011 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eudoraweltyhouse
,
for2024
Pat
It looks like a lovely house. Did you go inside?
February 18th, 2024
