Hill Memorial Library

LSU's first library, the Hill was replaced in 1959 by the now-outdated Middleton library. The Hill lives on, now housing special collections. An awesome building, a treasure!

For Flash of Red 2020, I wanted to do a week of LSU architecture. Then the rains came, so I am playing catch-up.
