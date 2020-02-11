Sign up
Previous
Next
233 / 365
Hill Memorial Library
LSU's first library, the Hill was replaced in 1959 by the now-outdated Middleton library. The Hill lives on, now housing special collections. An awesome building, a treasure!
For Flash of Red 2020, I wanted to do a week of LSU architecture. Then the rains came, so I am playing catch-up.
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
22nd February 2020 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
for202
