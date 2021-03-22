Previous
Remembering Pop by eudora
299 / 365

Remembering Pop

When I was growing up, our house had a long flowerbed planted with tulips. My father, who owned a hardware store that also sold garden supplies, would choose a new variety to plant each year. Maybe that's why I've always loved tulips!
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

Diane Owens

@eudora
