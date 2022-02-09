Previous
Next
Dying industry by eudora
329 / 365

Dying industry

This looks a little sinister, but it's just a component of an old sugar mill relocated to the Rural Life Museum.
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Such cool textures
February 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise