Eye on North Foster

My family says I read too much into things. This street art was probably randomly placed and the X through the eye was probably the work of a kid with a can of spray paint.



However, it is across the street from the convenience store where Alton Sterling was shot and killed by police in 2016, an event which sparked riots like the ones after the killing of George Floyd. So I have to wonder what the eye is watching, or not. Alton Sterling? The police? Us?