Photo 439
St Paul Church
Bayou Goula, Louisiana
I've posted many other pictures of this church. No longer an active parish, the building is maintained by volunteers.
Shot on film with Pentax ME Super
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
122% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
EZ Controller
Taken
30th September 2022 4:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
analogaugust2022
