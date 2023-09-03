Sign up
Previous
Photo 492
The music flows like the river
Juke Joint, West Baton Rouge Museum
3rd September 2023
3rd Sep 23
3
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3693
photos
35
followers
47
following
134% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
4th September 2023 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
katy
ace
Fabulous art work! A very colorful illustration of the concept
September 5th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great mural- you can hear the music in it.
September 5th, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
Great rhythm in the lines. You can feel the music.
September 5th, 2023
