Previous
The music flows like the river by eudora
Photo 492

The music flows like the river

Juke Joint, West Baton Rouge Museum
3rd September 2023 3rd Sep 23

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
134% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Fabulous art work! A very colorful illustration of the concept
September 5th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great mural- you can hear the music in it.
September 5th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
Great rhythm in the lines. You can feel the music.
September 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise