Back to school by eudora
Photo 491

Back to school

West Baton Rouge Museum, Port Allen, Louisiana

SOOC Nifty Fifty
2nd September 2023 2nd Sep 23

Diane

ace
@eudora
Dawn ace
A lovely shot of this oldie
September 5th, 2023  
katy ace
FAV I love it! Interesting subject and those fabulous compositional skills again!
September 5th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great shot- I especially like the crop!
September 5th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
Great color and texture. Wonderful vintage vehicle.
September 5th, 2023  
