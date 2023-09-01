Previous
Entrance by eudora
Photo 490

Entrance

The Nifty Fifty SOOC challenge is one of my favorites! But it's hard not to straighten this image just a bit and up the contrast....
1st September 2023 1st Sep 23

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
134% complete

Dawn ace
A nice shot and agree totally
September 5th, 2023  
katy ace
Your compositional skills are good enough that it isn't needed for this one Diane! Terrific subject
September 5th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
This artwork reminds me of a Monopoly board. The Go to Jail block- that has a pointing hand on it, doesn't it? Good catch!
September 5th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
Well spotted!
September 5th, 2023  
