Japanese Tea Garden

Golden Gate Park, San Francisco



It could have been worse: While in California, we used my granddaughter's car. One day we parked on the street in Golden Gate Park and visited the Japanese Tea Garden. When we returned to the car, a small rear window had been smashed. Luckily, the would-be thieves were unable to gain access to the car and nothing was stolen. But my son and daughter-in-law spent a couple of hours of their vacation making reports to police and insurance company and arranging for the window to be replaced.