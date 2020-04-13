Stepping Into the Sanctuary

Taken the beginning of February in a bamboo forest in Hawaii. The covid-19 epidemic had just started to have a few cases here in the US. I remember feeling optimistic that maybe this could be a prevented threat to other countries and we would just be able to thwart the spread. Now I understand that wasn't to be. I am grateful to have been able to travel to and take in such a zen and peaceful moment like this one. It reminds me how fleeting time can be whether it be the light leading my path and changing the scenery in front of me or the coming days that lead us into a hope of getting through this epidemic. It is my dream to get out into the field again, to create, to document nature, and to live life free. Blessings to you and your family and friends as we navigate unprecedented times.