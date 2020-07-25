Sign up
Photo 1382
Under the Starry Night
Here's my take on the Neowise Comet. Taken in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado. What a wonderful sight to see!
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
Wendy
@exposure4u
This site has been a great inspiration to me over the past few years and continues to challenge me to grow. I love getting...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
20th July 2020 10:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
sky
,
mountains
,
panoramic
,
pano
,
colorado
,
comet
,
neowise
