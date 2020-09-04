Sign up
Photo 1313
The Grass Island House
This red house is an iconic Guilford landmark. This was the view right before sunset.
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: After passing photo #1600, I now only post when the spirit moves me so you will see gaps in my project. I still try...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
4th September 2020 7:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
water
,
trees
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
island
,
seashore
,
guilford
,
grass island
,
grass island house
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
September 5th, 2020
