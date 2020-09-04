Previous
Next
The Grass Island House by falcon11
Photo 1313

The Grass Island House

This red house is an iconic Guilford landmark. This was the view right before sunset.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: After passing photo #1600, I now only post when the spirit moves me so you will see gaps in my project. I still try...
359% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
lovely
September 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise