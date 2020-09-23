Sign up
Photo 1326
Chatfield Hollow Reflections
I met up with two of my camera club friends today to shoot at a nearby state park. This was shot from the shore/beach area looking across at the cabin.
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: After passing photo #1600, I now only post when the spirit moves me so you will see gaps in my project. I still try...
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
23rd September 2020 8:08am
nature
green
reflections
trees
park
connecticut
lake
pond
outdoor
water lilies
chatfield hollow
