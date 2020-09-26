Sign up
Photo 1327
Dew Laden Rose Leaf
We have not had a lot of rain this summer/fall, so when it does rain, I am chasing those dewdrops.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: After passing photo #1600, I now only post when the spirit moves me so you will see gaps in my project. I still try...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
28th September 2020 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
macro
,
close-up
,
rose
,
dew
,
petal
,
rain drop
,
dewdrop
