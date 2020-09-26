Previous
Next
Dew Laden Rose Leaf by falcon11
Photo 1327

Dew Laden Rose Leaf

We have not had a lot of rain this summer/fall, so when it does rain, I am chasing those dewdrops.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: After passing photo #1600, I now only post when the spirit moves me so you will see gaps in my project. I still try...
364% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise