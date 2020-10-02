Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1331
Acorn Splash
Many of you know of my love for water patterns. Usually I just let the wind make them, but today I threw an acorn into the lake to create some.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: After passing photo #1600, I now only post when the spirit moves me so you will see gaps in my project. I still try...
1331
photos
37
followers
19
following
364% complete
View this month »
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd October 2020 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
rings
,
pattern
,
lake
,
circles
,
ripples
,
concentric
,
surface
,
water patterns
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close