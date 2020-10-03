Previous
Late Season Bloom by falcon11
Late Season Bloom

There were still a lot of things blooming in the gardens at Olmsted Outlook, a Guilford Land Trust Property and wildfowl refuge on the West River. The bumblebees were taking advantage of the warm sunshine to do a little nectar hunting.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

