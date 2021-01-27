Previous
Backyard Visitor 1 by falcon11
Backyard Visitor 1

This beautiful, healthy red fox lives in our neighborhood, and visits every couple of days, usually during breakfast. I was ready with my camera this time and got a few shots out the window.

Forgive me for the lack of commenting lately. Life is challenging-- we are taking care of ourselves plus my elderly mother during Covid.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 27th, 2021  
