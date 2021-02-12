Previous
Brown Anole by falcon11
Brown Anole

These little lizards are everywhere here, especially on nice warm surfaces like sunny rocks or trees. Their tails are very long and are hard to get into the image without cropping. More info here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brown_anole
Allison Maltese

@falcon11
