Previous
Next
Photo 1428
Brown Anole
These little lizards are everywhere here, especially on nice warm surfaces like sunny rocks or trees. Their tails are very long and are hard to get into the image without cropping. More info here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brown_anole
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
0
0
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
1428
photos
38
followers
17
following
391% complete
View this month »
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
12th February 2021 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
animal
,
reptile
,
lizard
,
outdoor
,
anole
,
brown anole
