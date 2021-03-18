Sign up
Photo 1459
Tree Torsos
Filling in with the image from Florida. It rained steadily all day yesterday.
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Views
7
Main Album
iPhone XS
23rd February 2021 10:47am
nature
trees
outdoors
vines
monochrome
florida
banyan
black+white
