Photo 1540
After the Rain
This clematis is just starting to hit full bloom. I ran outside after a rather violent thunderstorm to take a shot before day's end.
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
blossom
,
garden
,
vine
,
botanical
,
clematis
Anne Pancella
ace
Wonderful focus. I think plant photos look best with either water drops or pollinators on them.
June 10th, 2021
