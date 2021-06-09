Previous
Next
After the Rain by falcon11
Photo 1540

After the Rain

This clematis is just starting to hit full bloom. I ran outside after a rather violent thunderstorm to take a shot before day's end.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
421% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne Pancella ace
Wonderful focus. I think plant photos look best with either water drops or pollinators on them.
June 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise