The Shell Tree by falcon11
Photo 1580

The Shell Tree

There are a couple of these shell trees along the beach in Guilford, my hometown. You can add an "ornament" if you find a nice one with a hole on your walk.
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
432% complete

