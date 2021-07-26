Sign up
Photo 1580
The Shell Tree
There are a couple of these shell trees along the beach in Guilford, my hometown. You can add an "ornament" if you find a nice one with a hole on your walk.
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
1962
photos
46
followers
19
following
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
26th July 2021 8:11am
tree
nature
beach
outdoors
shells
seashells
seashore
