Previous
Next
Bauer Park Overview by falcon11
Photo 1676

Bauer Park Overview

Here is a shot of the pond at Bauer Park. I often come here to visit the Community Gardens in the summer and fall, and to photograph the ice in the winter.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
459% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
lovely
November 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise