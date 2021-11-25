Sign up
Photo 1676
Bauer Park Overview
Here is a shot of the pond at Bauer Park. I often come here to visit the Community Gardens in the summer and fall, and to photograph the ice in the winter.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2063
photos
48
followers
19
following
459% complete
View this month »
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
24th November 2021 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
trees
,
house
,
landscape
,
pond
,
willow
,
bauer park
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
November 29th, 2021
