Orchid Beauties by falcon11
Photo 1744

Orchid Beauties

A visit to the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens always includes the orchid house, which houses a variety of tropical flowers and plants and changes with the featured exhibit. These are phalaenopsis orchids or " moth orchids".

More info from the internet:

"The Phalaenopsis orchid is a genus of orchid that contains about 70 different species. This particular orchid species is native to India, China, Southeast Asia, New Guinea, and Australia. However, the most variety and largest populations are found in the Philippines and Indonesia.

One of the prominent features of this particular genus is the unique shape of the flower, which looks like the wings of a flying moth."
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
