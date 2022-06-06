Sign up
Photo 1847
Allium Close-up
I planted these to go with some blue camassia, but the camassia finish before these come out. Oh well.They are lovely on their own.
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
5th June 2022 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
close-up
,
botanical
,
onion
,
allium
,
camera+2
Milanie
ace
Another beauty
June 6th, 2022
