Allium Close-up by falcon11
Allium Close-up

I planted these to go with some blue camassia, but the camassia finish before these come out. Oh well.They are lovely on their own.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Milanie ace
Another beauty
June 6th, 2022  
