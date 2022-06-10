Sign up
Photo 1851
Leaf Footed Bug
Also called Acanthocephala terminalis. They do feed on plants, but I hope this one didn't eat much of my new Baptisia.
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
10th June 2022 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bug
,
insect
,
garden
,
baptisia
,
leaf footed bug
Milanie
ace
Great focus and nice dof
June 11th, 2022
