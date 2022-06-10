Previous
Leaf Footed Bug
Leaf Footed Bug

Also called Acanthocephala terminalis. They do feed on plants, but I hope this one didn't eat much of my new Baptisia.
10th June 2022

Milanie
Great focus and nice dof
June 11th, 2022  
