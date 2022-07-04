Sign up
No Crowds, No Fireworks
We spent a quiet Independence Day starting with a morning walk at Chaffinch Island Park, our favorite local park. A detail shot in my Extras Album:
https://365project.org/falcon11/extras/2022-07-04
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
beach
,
connecticut
,
grasses
,
seascape
,
low tide
,
chaffinch island park
