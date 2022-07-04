Previous
No Crowds, No Fireworks by falcon11
No Crowds, No Fireworks

We spent a quiet Independence Day starting with a morning walk at Chaffinch Island Park, our favorite local park. A detail shot in my Extras Album: https://365project.org/falcon11/extras/2022-07-04
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

