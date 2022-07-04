Previous
Along the Trail by falcon11
Photo 420

Along the Trail

Since the trail is a little muddy, you have to look where you are walking. Sometimes you see little gems. An overview shot in my Main Album: https://365project.org/falcon11/365/2022-07-04
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
