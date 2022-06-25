Sign up
Photo 419
Delphinium Diagonal
This beautiful blue delphinium was bent across the purple salvia at White Flower Farm, a CT nursery that we visited today.
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2285
photos
54
followers
20
following
412
413
414
415
416
417
418
419
Views
8
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
25th June 2022 1:04pm
blue
,
flower
,
garden
,
perennial
,
delphinium
,
white flower farm
