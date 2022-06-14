Sign up
Photo 418
Lavender Pond Farm
A view of the field at Lavender Pond Farm, a small tourist attraction in my hometown of Killingworth, CT.
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
418
Views
6
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
14th June 2022 10:05am
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
garden
,
lavender
,
lavender pond farm
